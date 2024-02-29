KPK, Balochistan Assemblies elect speakers

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assemblies elected on Thursday their respective speakers and deputy speakers, Aaj News reported.

KPK Assembly

Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Babar Salim Swati was elected as the new KPK speaker after securing 89 votes while PPP’s Ehsanullah Miankhel secured 17 votes.

Swati was administered oath by outgoing Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

Moreover, MPA Suraiya Bibi from Chitral was elected as deputy speaker.

Balochistan Assembly

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Abdul Khaliq Achakzai was elected speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, while PPP’s Ghazala Gola was elected deputy speaker.

Both won their respective positions unopposed as no other candidates submitted nomination papers.

On Wednesday, senior member of the assembly, Zamrak Khan Piralizai, administered oath to the Balochistan lawmakers in the absence of outgoing speaker Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali.

The 51 members, elected on general seats, who took oath include members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who have emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House.

Balochistan Assembly’s inaugural session was held on the same day newly-elected members of the KPK Assembly took oath.

The oath was administered by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.