Rangers always available to safeguard industries: Brig Kabir

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

KARACHI: Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Brig Muhammad Kabir Ahmad said that there is need to reduce interaction gap with industrialists of the area. Rangers have been given mandate for counter terrorism, extortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Addressing members of Site Association of Industry (SAI), he said we are however, available to support the industry in matters upon request like removal of encroachments which is to be initiated by civil administration (the DC office) as per procedure.

He added that businessmen are easy target where huge money could involve and added that technical hiccups in tracing voice over IP calls remains challenge now-a-days. The Sector Commander stressed on need by the industrialists to install lights & CCTV cameras outside factories boundary walls to facilitate Law Enforcement Agencies in post-incident investigation/ tracing of culprits. “Industries remain the major source of employment for population and Pakistan Rangers is always available to safeguard industries from criminal elements,” Sector Commander remarked.

SITE President Muhammad Kamran Arbi updated the Sector Commander on the progress of anti-encroachment drive in SITE area made during past one month and said that there exists a strong supply chain of drugs in the area.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala said that due to prevailing economic conditions and increase in utilities tariffs and supply the export orders are being shifted to other neighbouring countries. He requested the Sector Commander to play role in providing peaceful working atmosphere to existing industries.

The Sector Commander assured that people of Karachi along with Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have sacrificed to regain peace in Karachi and our efforts to ensure law & order at any cost, shall continue.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh said that the industries have also suffered due to KW&SC operation against water theft & sub-soil suppliers, but nevertheless they stood with the LEAs in this operation.

There is minor improvement in water supply from KW&SC but the shortage of water is still persistent.

