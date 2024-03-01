AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-01

Mobilink Bank’s ‘Change to Sustain’ programme drives sustainability with Rs2.5bn

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

KARACHI: Mobilink Bank, a leader in digital financial services, launched its sustainability program, “Change to Sustain,” signaling a step forward in its journey towards operational transformation and promoting environmental stewardship within the banking sector.

Fueling this initiative is the strategic allocation of Rs 2.5 billion towards renewable energy financing. Embedded with its sustainability strategy, fifteen Mobilink Bank branches are slated to undergo solarization, harnessing solar energy and reducing carbon emissions. Across all 109 nationwide branches, the Bank will also spearhead a large-scale tree plantation drive, contributing to preserving local ecosystems and biodiversity.

These initiatives underscore Mobilink Bank’s dedication to driving positive environmental impact while reinforcing its position as a responsible leader in the industry.

“At Mobilink Bank, we see the winds of change as an opportunity to drive positive transformation. The ‘Change to Sustain’ initiative reflects our efforts to align the Bank with ESG principles for a future where progress and sustainability go hand in hand,” shared Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mobilink Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banking sector tree plantation drive Digital financial services Mobilink Bank

Comments

200 characters

Mobilink Bank’s ‘Change to Sustain’ programme drives sustainability with Rs2.5bn

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Forex reserves fall by $59m

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

NA speaker, deputy speaker, PM and President: JUI-F announces boycott of elections

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories