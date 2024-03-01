Mobilink Bank’s ‘Change to Sustain’ programme drives sustainability with Rs2.5bn

KARACHI: Mobilink Bank, a leader in digital financial services, launched its sustainability program, “Change to Sustain,” signaling a step forward in its journey towards operational transformation and promoting environmental stewardship within the banking sector.

Fueling this initiative is the strategic allocation of Rs 2.5 billion towards renewable energy financing. Embedded with its sustainability strategy, fifteen Mobilink Bank branches are slated to undergo solarization, harnessing solar energy and reducing carbon emissions. Across all 109 nationwide branches, the Bank will also spearhead a large-scale tree plantation drive, contributing to preserving local ecosystems and biodiversity.

These initiatives underscore Mobilink Bank’s dedication to driving positive environmental impact while reinforcing its position as a responsible leader in the industry.

“At Mobilink Bank, we see the winds of change as an opportunity to drive positive transformation. The ‘Change to Sustain’ initiative reflects our efforts to align the Bank with ESG principles for a future where progress and sustainability go hand in hand,” shared Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mobilink Bank.

