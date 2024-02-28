AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 05:18pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,800 per tola after shedding Rs1,100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,156 after a decrease of Rs944, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,048 per ounce, after a decline of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold commodity rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets Gold traders gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

ECP reserves verdict on allocation of reserved seats

Balochistan MPAs take oath

BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Oil falls 1% as Fed caution and stocks build offset OPEC+ expectations

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India

Read more stories