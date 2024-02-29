AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jasprit Bumrah back for India’s final Test v England, Rahul still recovering

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 03:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will reunite with the India team for the fifth and final Test against England, but middle order batter KL Rahul has not fully recovered from a quadricep tendon injury, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday.

India rested Bumrah for the fourth Test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and his men grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Rahul remains sidelined since hurting himself in the opening Test in Hyderabad and, according to media reports, was in London to consult a specialist.

“The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Akash Deep impressed in his Test debut in Ranchi as India’s second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj, and could join Bumrah in India’s pace attack for the final Test in Dharamsala from March 7.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bazball and spin: Talking points after two India-England Tests

Frontline seamer Mohammed Shami missed the entire series with a heel injury and underwent a surgery earlier this week.

“He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process,” Shah said of Shami.

Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Bengaluru National Cricket Academy Ranchi Dharamsala INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST Akash Deep Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah

Comments

200 characters

Jasprit Bumrah back for India’s final Test v England, Rahul still recovering

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

China rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan, says caretaker finance minister

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.4%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

India’s basmati rice exports to fall as Pakistan’s surge

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

In response to question on PTI letter, US urges Pakistan’s new govt to continue working with IMF

Rain emergency: CM announces half day for Karachi offices on Friday

JS Bank records 853% jump in profit in 2023

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, launches lavish pre-wedding party in India

Read more stories