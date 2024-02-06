AIRLINK 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1%)
Jasprit Bumrah, Bazball and spin: Talking points after two India-England Tests

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2024 12:52pm
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Foakes during the second Test. Photo: AFP
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Foakes during the second Test. Photo: AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday to level the five-match series 1-1.

Both sides have played richly entertaining cricket and the contest is finely poised as they take a break before the third Test in Rajkot, beginning on February 15.

Bumrah stars as India down England to level Test series

AFP Sport highlights three talking points after the first two pulsating contests.

Batting wow

England’s much-hyped “Bazball” style is winning fans in India.

Ben Stokes’s team took a thrilling opening Test by 28 runs after overcoming a 190-run first innings deficit then went down guns blazing in a record 399-run chase in the second.

Ollie Pope’s masterful 196 in Hyderabad featured sweep shots of both orthodox and reverse varieties to blunt the Indian spinners and the crowd rose to applaud as England inflicted only the fourth home defeat on India in 47 Tests.

England’s Zak Crawley has taken the game to the India bowlers. Photo: AFP
England’s Zak Crawley has taken the game to the India bowlers. Photo: AFP

India had some nervy moments in winning the second Test as England came out roaring in their fourth-inning chase, with Zak Crawley hitting 73 and almost all the batsmen taking on the bowlers.

“They have obviously shown that they’ve shown good skills. I think it’s not like wild slogging,” said India coach Rahul Dravid.

Raw spin

England’s rookie spinners Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed may have only six Test caps between them but they have all challenged India’s batters, who are usually masters on turning pitches.

Raw left-armer Hartley had match-winning figures of 7-62 on debut in Hyderabad and he took four more in India’s second innings in Visakhapatnam.

His 14 wickets are just one behind Jasprit Bumrah in the series bowling charts.

Bashir’s visa was delayed but his first wicket on debut in the second Test was worth waiting for – it was India captain Rohit Sharma.

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has taken eight of the 33 wickets to fall to England spin so far and Stokes said: “They just kept coming and coming at India.

“For young guys who haven’t experienced this level of cricket this was an amazing effort.”

Champion bowler

Stumps flew all over the place as Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope with a trademark yorker in the second Test.

Gill ton keeps India in control as England chase 399

The seamer’s mastery of new ball and reverse swing saw him take a first innings 6-45 as England were all out 253, a deficit of 143.

England’s Ollie Pope is cleaned up by India’s Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AFP
England’s Ollie Pope is cleaned up by India’s Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AFP

Stokes paid tribute after he bagged three more in England’s chase to be named man of the match.

“Jasprit Bumrah’s an absolute champion of a bowler. Whenever he comes back on, you know Rohit’s looking for a wicket,” said Stokes.

