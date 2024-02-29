AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-29

Probe into campaign against SC judges: SC urged to declare that FIA has no jurisdiction

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been urged to declare that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has no jurisdiction to inquire into or investigate the so-called “explicit and malicious campaign against Hon judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan” or “derogatory remarks against the superior judiciary”.

The Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA), on Wednesday, filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the constitution through advocate Salahuddin Ahmed and cited the Federation and the FIA as respondents.

The PAS and the IHCJA also requested the Court to declare that the FIA notices to the journalists are in violation of Articles 19, 19-A, 175, and 204 of the Constitution and ultra vires PECA 2016, and strike down the Federation’s notification dated 16.1.2020.

The court reporters’ associations submitted that several of their members have received FIA notices. They said freedom of speech is the cornerstone of any democratic state governed under the rule of law. It is not merely a liberty inhering in the citizens of a free state. It is both an essential prerequisite to the meaningful exercise of the right to vote and a check against abuse or misuse of power by state institutions.

The power to punish for scandalization of a judge or the judiciary – so cautiously and sparingly exercised by the Supreme Court itself – cannot be handed over to the FIA to be used as and when it deems fit. That would allow the executive to destroy freedom of speech. Moreover, it would violate the doctrine of separation of powers.

When the FIA takes over the duties of enforcing contempt laws by misusing of PECA 2016, journalists are often deprived of fair hearing or bail by trial courts which may be influenced by the matter pertaining to the apex court.

The federal government on 16.1.2024 constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under Section 30 of PECA 2016 comprising, (i) Additional Director General (Cyber Crime Wing) FIA; (ii) Representative of IB (not below BS-20); (iii) Representative of ISI (not below BS-20); (iv) DIG ICT Police; (v) Representative of PTA (not below BS-20), and (vi) Any other co-opted member.

On 25.1.2024, the FIA issued notices under section 160 CrPC to various persons in relation to numerous inquiries registered in different FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centres [‘CCRC’] all over Pakistan. The gist of allegations specified in the notices is “[e]xplicit and malicious campaign against Hon. Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan” and “derogatory remarks against the Superior Judiciary of Pakistan”. No further particulars are given nor it is mentioned what was allegedly stated by the persons to whom such notices are addressed.

According to the media reports, a total of 65 notices have been issued to various persons (including more than 30 journalists) pursuant to no less than 115 inquiries registered in different FIA CCRCs including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, and Gwadar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court Islamabad High Court FIA Supreme Court of Pakistan IHCJA

Comments

200 characters

Probe into campaign against SC judges: SC urged to declare that FIA has no jurisdiction

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories