LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan for being infructuous seeking protective bail in Toshakhana case.

The bench was informed that the petitioner Imran Khan had been convicted in the case. At this, the bench disposed of the petition. The bench had granted protective bail to Imran Khan in June last year.

