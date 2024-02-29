AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
LBA protests shifting of civil courts to Model Town

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHORE: The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Wednesday took out a rally against the shifting of civil courts from city to Model Town.

The lawyers, chanting slogans against Chief Justice Lahore High Court marched from Aiwan-e-Adl to GPO Chowk.

Earlier, addressing a general house meeting, LBA President Muneer Hussain Bhatti said the chief justice took a unilateral decision of shifting the courts only to divide the legal community. He said the lawyers would foil every attempt to break their unity.

He gave an ultimatum to Chief Justice-designate Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan to withdraw the ‘illegal’ notification by March 10.

The case filing branches at the district courts have been closed for two months due to the protest of the lawyers, which have been causing problems to the litigants desiring to file new cases including bail petitions.

The lawyers also claim to have faced financial losses due to the protest.

However, they are resolute in their stance against the shifting of the courts.

