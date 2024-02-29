AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Feb 29, 2024
Rescue-1122 an integrated emergency services model in South Asia

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHORE: A delegation of 32 students and officers of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) headed by Course Director Brig Nafeesa Khan visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to understand role, functions, operational aspects of Emergency Services Department focusing on imparting contemporary knowledge on modern concepts and practices of techniques of pre-hospital healthcare management.

The delegation members witnessed on-going specialized training activities for medical & trauma emergencies, management of fire & hazmat emergencies, collapsed structure search & rescue and water rescue & flood emergencies.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the delegation about emergency services reforms in Pakistan and Rescue 1122 which today is an integrated emergency services model for South Asia after getting United Nations INSARAG certification. Due to this certification Rescue 1122 responded Turkiye Earthquake and saved several precious lives.

Furthermore, Rescue 1122 has so far rescued over 14.4 million victims of emergencies and provided sense of safety to citizens of Pakistan. He also shared the new initiative of raising a Rescue Scout Corps to establish safe & resilient communities in Pakistan. This all would have been possible due 24/7 monitoring of the operations in Provincial Monitoring Cell.

