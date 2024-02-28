NA session summoning: President has made the right decision: IK

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has said that President Arif Alvi did the right thing by not summoning a session of the National Assembly.

Imran made these remarks during an informal interaction with journalists at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. First and foremost, he said he had personally dictated the letter addressed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He clarified that, following the drafting of the letter, there have been no meetings with other party leaders. However, he assured that after consultations with the party leadership, the letter would be dispatched to the IMF today.

Discussing the current political climate, Imran Khan once again sought the resignation of the chief election commissioner, as his party had not been provided a level playing field. He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of engaging in rigging even after the elections had passed, emphasizing the need for fair and transparent electoral processes.

Commenting on the recent developments, the former prime minister lauded the decision of President Arif Alvi to refrain from convening a meeting of the National Assembly. He reiterated concerns about the allocation of specific seats despite the PTI’s electoral victories, alleging efforts to undermine the party’s success.

“Every attempt was made during the elections to eliminate the PTI,” he alleged.

Furthermore, the PTI founder accused rival political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), of winning through electoral rigging.

“We are gathering all the parties that have been made to lose through rigging. and will hold country-wide protests against rigging,” Imran announced.

Amidst ongoing challenges and political tensions, the founder of PTI remains steadfast in advocating for fair governance and democratic principles, vowing to address electoral irregularities and promote accountability across all levels of government.