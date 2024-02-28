AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-28

NA session summoning: President has made the right decision: IK

NNI Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has said that President Arif Alvi did the right thing by not summoning a session of the National Assembly.

Imran made these remarks during an informal interaction with journalists at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. First and foremost, he said he had personally dictated the letter addressed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He clarified that, following the drafting of the letter, there have been no meetings with other party leaders. However, he assured that after consultations with the party leadership, the letter would be dispatched to the IMF today.

Discussing the current political climate, Imran Khan once again sought the resignation of the chief election commissioner, as his party had not been provided a level playing field. He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of engaging in rigging even after the elections had passed, emphasizing the need for fair and transparent electoral processes.

Commenting on the recent developments, the former prime minister lauded the decision of President Arif Alvi to refrain from convening a meeting of the National Assembly. He reiterated concerns about the allocation of specific seats despite the PTI’s electoral victories, alleging efforts to undermine the party’s success.

“Every attempt was made during the elections to eliminate the PTI,” he alleged.

Furthermore, the PTI founder accused rival political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), of winning through electoral rigging.

“We are gathering all the parties that have been made to lose through rigging. and will hold country-wide protests against rigging,” Imran announced.

Amidst ongoing challenges and political tensions, the founder of PTI remains steadfast in advocating for fair governance and democratic principles, vowing to address electoral irregularities and promote accountability across all levels of government.

NA session NA Imran Khan ECP Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

NA session summoning: President has made the right decision: IK

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories