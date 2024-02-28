PML-N’s parliamentary party meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s parliamentary party meeting will be held at the Parliament House today (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party President as well as prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif will jointly preside over the meeting.

The party’s newly elected members National Assembly have been instructed to ensure their attendance.

In the meeting, the decision to nominate Shehbaz Sharif’s candidature for the office of the Prime Minister will be endorsed. A meeting of PML-N and other allied parties will also be held separately.

