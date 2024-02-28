AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-28

Current crisis: Experts for increased collaboration among govt, industry, academia

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: Distinguished experts convened at the 9th Invention to Innovation Summit emphasized the crucial need for collaboration among the government, industry, and academia to not only navigate the current crisis but also to propel Pakistan towards becoming a developed nation.

The summit, organized by the Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization after a hiatus of five years, witnessed prominent figures in attendance.

Among the notable attendees were Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir; Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation, Muhammad Akram Sheikh; Chief Advisor of the University of Management and Technology, Abid K Sherwani; Director of ORIC, Prof. Dr. Shakil Ahmed; alongside researchers, industry experts, faculty members, and a significant number of students.

During the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir underscored the pivotal role of educational institutions in fostering innovation, noting that nations at the forefront of innovation are leading global progress. He highlighted Pakistan’s current ranking in innovation, stressing that increased investment in education and research is imperative to overcome the country’s challenges.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of aligning educational initiatives with industry needs, citing examples of successful ventures emerging from institutions like MIT.

He advocated for the promotion of entrepreneurship among students and emphasized the significance of applied research in driving economic development.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Khalid Mahmood emphasized the indispensable nature of collaboration between academia, industry, and the public sector for national development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Education industry Punjab University academia Current crisis

Comments

200 characters

Current crisis: Experts for increased collaboration among govt, industry, academia

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories