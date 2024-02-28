Current crisis: Experts for increased collaboration among govt, industry, academia

LAHORE: Distinguished experts convened at the 9th Invention to Innovation Summit emphasized the crucial need for collaboration among the government, industry, and academia to not only navigate the current crisis but also to propel Pakistan towards becoming a developed nation.

The summit, organized by the Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization after a hiatus of five years, witnessed prominent figures in attendance.

Among the notable attendees were Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir; Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation, Muhammad Akram Sheikh; Chief Advisor of the University of Management and Technology, Abid K Sherwani; Director of ORIC, Prof. Dr. Shakil Ahmed; alongside researchers, industry experts, faculty members, and a significant number of students.

During the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir underscored the pivotal role of educational institutions in fostering innovation, noting that nations at the forefront of innovation are leading global progress. He highlighted Pakistan’s current ranking in innovation, stressing that increased investment in education and research is imperative to overcome the country’s challenges.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of aligning educational initiatives with industry needs, citing examples of successful ventures emerging from institutions like MIT.

He advocated for the promotion of entrepreneurship among students and emphasized the significance of applied research in driving economic development.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Khalid Mahmood emphasized the indispensable nature of collaboration between academia, industry, and the public sector for national development.

