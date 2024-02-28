AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
JI, PTI, GDA, JUI-F protest against ‘vote rigging’

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged rigging in February 8 polls, rejecting the election results as “bogus”.

Supporters and workers of the JI, PTI, JUI-F and GDA shouted chants outside Karachi Press Club, denouncing the “theft” of the public election mandate.

The protesters also lifted banners and placards and waving their party flags to show a unity against the elections’ “bogus outcome”. Amongst them, several were holding black flags.

The JI, PTI and GDA were marking a black day, which the JI leader, Dr Osama Razi referred to their agitation against the “election rigging, illegal arrest of political workers and violation of the public mandate”.

Secretary Information for the GDA, Sardar Abdul Rahim told the protestors that this political move will continue until the opposition parties succeed in their goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

