Maritime and regional security: Pakistan, Ethiopia discuss increased cooperation

Press Release Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday here at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the matters of mutual interests including bilateral cooperation in the area of maritime and regional security.

On the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula briefed the Naval Chief on the major role being played by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in promoting pan-Africanism in the region to foster the spirit of brotherhood, fraternity and collaboration among the people of Africa.

The Ambassador also informed the Naval Chief about the successful conduct of the 37th African Union Summit by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa which witnessed the presence of more than 49 heads of the states from African countries and senior officials of international organizations.

He highlighted the role of the FDR Ethiopia in ensuring regional security by immensely contributing to the fight against terrorism.

The regional integration initiatives of the FDR Ethiopia including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, port diversification and energy export to the neighbouring countries also came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ambassador said the FDR Ethiopia had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland that completely aligned with the international rules.

He said Ethiopia had been striving to connect the whole region by sharing its resources with brotherly countries in order to ensure just and equitable development across the region.

On the other hand, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf acknowledged the role played by Ethiopia in regional integration through multiple initiatives.

He congratulated the Government of the FDR Ethiopia on holding the AU summit successfully.

The Naval Chief, on the occasion, acknowledged the historical significance of Ethiopia as well as the great importance attached by the Government of Pakistan to its bilateral relations with an heir of the one of the oldest civilizations.

He said both the countries were heirs of the centuries’ old civilizations and had huge potential for the bilateral cooperation including the area of maritime.

