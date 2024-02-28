KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR19.087 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,206.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR7.154 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.948 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.598 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.136 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.533 billion), Silver (PKR 1.127 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 912.959 million), Palladium (PKR 188.414 million), DJ (PKR 164.125 million), Copper (PKR 115.138 million), SP 500 (PKR 88.238 million), Japan Equity (PKR 76.857million) and Brent (PKR 41.599 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 35lots of cotton amounting to PKR 57.398 million were traded.

