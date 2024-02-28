KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 27, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,219.1 High: 63,622 Low: 63,055.64 Net Change: 86.83 Volume (000): 231,041 Value (000): 9,200,114 Makt Cap (000) 2,064,413,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,694.90 NET CH (-) 26.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,417.16 NET CH (+) 35.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,207.63 NET CH (+) 25.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,931.53 NET CH (+) 15.8 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,895.10 NET CH (-) 60.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,841.49 NET CH (+) 27.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 27- February-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024