Markets Print 2024-02-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 27, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 27, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,219.1
High: 63,622
Low: 63,055.64
Net Change: 86.83
Volume (000): 231,041
Value (000): 9,200,114
Makt Cap (000) 2,064,413,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,694.90
NET CH (-) 26.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,417.16
NET CH (+) 35.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,207.63
NET CH (+) 25.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,931.53
NET CH (+) 15.8
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,895.10
NET CH (-) 60.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,841.49
NET CH (+) 27.98
------------------------------------
As on: 27- February-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
