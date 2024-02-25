AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI's candidate for Punjab CM

  • PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and Aftab Khan will compete for the position of chief minister on Monday
BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2024 10:50am

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has replaced Mian Aslam Iqbal with Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan as its candidate for Punjab's chief minister, according to a party leader.

“The party leadership, in consultation with Mr Iqbal, has decided to nominate Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan for the CM position as the police from the entire Punjab are at the Punjab Assembly to arrest our CM candidate Aslam Iqbal,” Hammad Azhar wrote on X.

“Rana Aftab is the senior most member of the PA who in the past got elected PA member five times.”

The choice was made in light of Iqbal's nomination in several instances involving the May 9 riots.

The timetable released on Sunday stated that Aftab Khan and Maryam Nawaz would compete for the position of chief minister on Monday at 11 a.m.

It further stated that nomination papers may be sent in by Sunday at 5 p.m.

PML-N has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the chief minister-ship, aiming for her to become the country’s first-ever female chief minister.

Despite challenges from PTI-backed independents, PML-N remains confident in securing sufficient seats to form the government

In a related development on Saturday, Malik Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

He defeated the candidate fielded by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in a secret ballot, where he garnered 224 votes, surpassing his opponent, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, who received 96 votes.

Earlier, newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly were sworn in on Friday.

Hammad Azhar Maryam Nawaz Punjab assembly PTI politics

Comments

200 characters

Rana Aftab Khan replaces Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI's candidate for Punjab CM

Amended oil refinery policy notified

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Trump wins South Carolina, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

At Saudi Aramco's Jafurah field, another 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves proven

Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

Read more stories