Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 11:59am

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.

The ban, first reported by RBC, was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Russia previously imposed a similar ban between September and November last year in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages.

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail

Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt.

Russia Armenia Belarus Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Russian wheat Russia-Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine war Russia's Finance Ministry Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak sanctions on Russian metal Russia bans gasoline

