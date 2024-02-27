President approves Madad Ali’s resignation as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, on the advice of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq, has approved the resignation of Madad Ali Sindhi, as Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by clause 3 of Article 92 of the Constitution of, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to approve the resignation tendered by Madad Ali Sindhi, as Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

Consequently, Madad Ali Sindhi has ceased to hold the office of Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, with immediate effect.

