FIA arrests Asad Ali Toor

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested journalist Asad Ali Toor in connection with allegations of a “malicious campaign” against the superior judiciary.

Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Toor’s counsel confirmed his arrest. She said the journalist had arrived at the FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad to demonstrate his positive intent, answer a summons notice issued to him on Saturday and join the inquiry about the campaign against the judiciary.

She said the team went to the FIA office after acquiring an order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which instructed the agency to not harass the journalist but he was still taken inside the FIA premises without his legal team.

