==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,305.93 High: 63,732.5 Low: 62,915.4 Net Change: 490.11 Volume (000): 221,452 Value (000): 10,886,227 Makt Cap (000) 2,068,566,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,721.57 NET CH (+) 158.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,381.63 NET CH (+) 49.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,182.01 NET CH (+) 194.40 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,915.73 NET CH (+) 78.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,955.85 NET CH (+) 26.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,813.51 NET CH (+) 73.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 26- February-2024 ====================================

