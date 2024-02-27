Markets Print 2024-02-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,305.93
High: 63,732.5
Low: 62,915.4
Net Change: 490.11
Volume (000): 221,452
Value (000): 10,886,227
Makt Cap (000) 2,068,566,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,721.57
NET CH (+) 158.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,381.63
NET CH (+) 49.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,182.01
NET CH (+) 194.40
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,915.73
NET CH (+) 78.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,955.85
NET CH (+) 26.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,813.51
NET CH (+) 73.98
------------------------------------
As on: 26- February-2024
====================================
