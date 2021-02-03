ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,020 Increased By ▲ 28.85 (0.58%)
BR30 26,000 Increased By ▲ 56.05 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,894 Increased By ▲ 313.18 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,539 Increased By ▲ 140.61 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TPL Trakker to Power Lahore based Ride Hailing Services

  • Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs, will power B4U Cab’s Ride Hailing Mobile Apps for consumers and cab drivers.
  • The Lahore-based B4U Cabs aims to expand operations throughout the country.
Ali Ahmed 03 Feb 2021

As partnerships in Pakistan’s budding tech industry becomes the latest norm, TPL Trakker, the IoT firm that provides Telematics and Location Based Services and Solutions, has partnered with B4U Cabs, a new entrant in the ride hailing services market based in Lahore.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs, will power B4U Cab’s Ride Hailing Mobile Apps for consumers and cab drivers. The Lahore-based B4U Cabs aims to expand operations throughout the country.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at B4U Cabs’ Head Office located in Lahore. Speaking on the collaboration, Amina Ahmed, Head of Enterprise Sales, TPL Trakker said, “We take deep pride in partnering with yet another startup; a Company that truly believes in the premise of ‘the customer always comes first.’ I am confident that our expertise in location data will help B4U Cabs achieve their business objectives.”

Umair Butt, COO, B4U Cabs said, “TPL Trakker & B4U Cabs' coming together marks the inception of a new era in ride hailing services. We will progress by staying and working together and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with TPL Trakker.”

Pakistan tpl trakker Startups B4U Cabs

TPL Trakker to Power Lahore based Ride Hailing Services

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters