TPL Trakker to Power Lahore based Ride Hailing Services

As partnerships in Pakistan’s budding tech industry becomes the latest norm, TPL Trakker, the IoT firm that provides Telematics and Location Based Services and Solutions, has partnered with B4U Cabs, a new entrant in the ride hailing services market based in Lahore.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs, will power B4U Cab’s Ride Hailing Mobile Apps for consumers and cab drivers. The Lahore-based B4U Cabs aims to expand operations throughout the country.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at B4U Cabs’ Head Office located in Lahore. Speaking on the collaboration, Amina Ahmed, Head of Enterprise Sales, TPL Trakker said, “We take deep pride in partnering with yet another startup; a Company that truly believes in the premise of ‘the customer always comes first.’ I am confident that our expertise in location data will help B4U Cabs achieve their business objectives.”

Umair Butt, COO, B4U Cabs said, “TPL Trakker & B4U Cabs' coming together marks the inception of a new era in ride hailing services. We will progress by staying and working together and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with TPL Trakker.”