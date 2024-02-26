AIRLINK 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
KSE-100 gains on political clarity, anticipation of corporate results

BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 11:26am

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on account of clarity on the political front as the benchmark KSE-100 gained over 1.2% during the opening hour of trading on Monday.

At 11:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 63,514.33, an increase of 698.52 points or over 1.1%. It hit an intra-day high of 63,602.27.

Buying was witnessed in several sectors with auto, cement, oil & gas sectors stealing the limelight. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL were in the green.

Experts said the buying run comes on the back of political clarity after provincial assemblies in Sindh and Punjab also began taking shape, which has improved investor sentiment and helped the market bounce back.

Moreover, anticipation of strong corporate performance and developments on the economic front are also supporting the market’s bullish momentum.

Internationally, Asian shares stalled near seven-month highs on Monday as investors awaited inflation data from the United States, Japan and Europe that will help refine expectations for future rate moves.

The Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - is due on Thursday and forecasts are for a rise of 0.4%.

It was not long ago investors were hoping for just a 0.2% increase but high readings on consumer and producer prices suggest the risk is for a result as high as 0.5%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3%, having climbed 1.7% last week to seven-month highs

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a bullish trend and recorded healthy gains due to reviving investor interest following the agreement among major political parties to proceed with the formation of a coalition government.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,942.86 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 62,815.82 points.

This is an intra-day update

