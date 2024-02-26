AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
2024-02-26

Bus crash kills 9 ANC supporters

AFP Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

DURBAN: At least nine supporters of South Africa’s ruling ANC were killed in a bus crash as they were travelling home after attending a key electoral rally, police said on Sunday.

Road and traffic authorities said about 70 people were aboard the vehicle when it lost control and rolled over near the eastern town of Paulpietersburg. Eight people were killed in the impact. A ninth died later in hospital, police said.

Dozens were injured, several critically, authorities said.

The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban on Saturday for the launch of the African National Congress’s election manifesto.

South Africa ANC ANC supporters electoral rally

