One dead after downed Russian drone hits Ukraine apartment

KYIV: A Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa late Friday, killing one person and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said.

Ukraine’s military confirmed the drone was one of five it downed over the Odesa region amid a wave of nighttime aerial assaults.

“One of the downed drones crashed into a residential area of Odesa, causing destruction and a fire in an Odesa courtyard,” defence officials posted on Telegram.

“Although the fire was quickly extinguished, one of the apartments was completely destroyed.”

They added that the owner died but “rescuers managed to get his wife out of the rubble”.

Two other residents of the neighbouring apartment were taken to hospital with burns and other injuries, they said.

In a Telegram post, regional governor Oleg Kiper confirmed emergency workers found the body of a man beneath the rubble.

A 72-year-old woman was trapped “under the rubble for almost two hours” and suffered severe burns and fractures, Kiper said.

The official also said a mother and daughter were taken to hospital in “serious condition”.

Earlier Friday, Ukraine’s military said three people were killed after another downed Russian drone crashed into an industrial building.