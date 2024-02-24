AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
US targets dozens of entities from China, UAE and Turkey for helping Russia

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said on Friday it has imposed new trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

The action, one day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, essentially bans US shipments to the targeted entities, including 63 from Russia, 16 from Turkey, eight from China and four from the UAE.

“Our hearts are heavy that Russia’s senseless and bloodthirsty war of choice is ongoing and we have to continue to show resolve and support the Ukrainian people,” Alan Estevez, a US Commerce Department under secretary who oversees export policy, said in a statement.

The move, which brings the total number of those entity listed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to 900, is one element of the latest round of sanctions by the United States, partners and allies in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

The US also imposed sanctions on over 500 targets over the war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this week, the European Union approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Of the 93 entities listed on Friday, some were companies added for diverting controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities, the Commerce Department said. Others were targeted for procuring American equipment to help Russia replenish its munitions and other military goods.

The entities listed include UAE-based Crynofist Aviation, which provides spare parts for airplanes. Russia has faced severe sanctions on its passenger airline fleet over the last two years and struggled to maintain and keep the planes in operation.

