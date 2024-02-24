AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Mother of BR Islamabad RE passes away

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Zohra Ibrahim, the mother of Business Recorder Islamabad Resident Editor (RE) Anjum Ibrahim, passed away here on Friday. She was 90. She leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

She was laid to rest in Sector H-11 Graveyard after her funeral prayers were attended by a number of people, including her relatives and journalists. Rasm-e-Qul will be held on Sunday (February 25).

Business Recorder management and staff members have expressed their deep sense of sorrow and grief over her death. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Aameen.

