KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 23, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,815.82 High: 62,945.37 Low: 61,849.67 Net Change: 901.48 Volume (000): 196,698 Value (000): 10,663,705 Makt Cap (000) 2,052,720,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,562.68 NET CH (+) 113.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,332.37 NET CH (+) 44.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,987.61 NET CH (+) 251.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,837.72 NET CH (+) 131.70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,929.74 NET CH (+) 202.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,739.53 NET CH (-) 7.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- February-2024 ====================================

