BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 23, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 23, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,815.82
High: 62,945.37
Low: 61,849.67
Net Change: 901.48
Volume (000): 196,698
Value (000): 10,663,705
Makt Cap (000) 2,052,720,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,562.68
NET CH (+) 113.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,332.37
NET CH (+) 44.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,987.61
NET CH (+) 251.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,837.72
NET CH (+) 131.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,929.74
NET CH (+) 202.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,739.53
NET CH (-) 7.08
------------------------------------
As on: 23- February-2024
====================================
