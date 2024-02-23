PPP finalises Murad Ali Shah’s name for Sindh CM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that Murad Ali Shah would be the party’s candidate for Sindh chief minister.

In a media talk, PPP chairman said the party would serve the province better than the previous term. “We will beat out own record,” he said.

Bilawal shared that PPP picked Awais Shah’s name for the Speaker Sindh Assembly. Anthony Naveed would be the candidate for the deputy speaker post, he added.

The development comes after the country’s went through its 12th general elections on February 8 amid suspension of cellular services and allegations of rigging.

The Sindh Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Saturday (February 24).

As per details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori approved Caretaker Chief Minster Sindh Maqbool Baqar’s recommendation and called the first session of the Sindh Assembly tomorrow.

The newly elected representatives of the Sindh Assembly will take oath in the first session of the legislative assembly.

It is pertinent to mention PPP emerged victorious after bagging a record 84 general seats in the Sindh Assembly. With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly would be over 100 for the first time.