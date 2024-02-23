Sindh Assembly’s session called for tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Saturday (February 24).

As per details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori approved Caretaker Chief Minster Sindh Maqbool Baqar’s recommendation and called the first session of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday.

The newly elected representatives of the Sindh Assembly will take oath in the first session of the legislative assembly. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged victorious after bagging a record 84 general seats in the Sindh Assembly. With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly would be over 100 for the first time.