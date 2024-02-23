Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,100 per tola after shedding Rs1,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,556 after a decrease of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,040 per ounce, after a decline of $11 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.