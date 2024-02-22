AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
Feb 22, 2024
Gold price per tola increases Rs100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 Feb, 2024 04:42pm

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Thursday in line with a rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,300 per tola after gaining Rs100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,585 after an increase of Rs85, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs750 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,051 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.

