AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.71%)
FFBL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.05%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUBC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
OGDC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.81%)
PAEL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PPL 106.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.02%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.3%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.37%)
SNGP 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.81%)
SSGC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.98%)
UNITY 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,369 Increased By 37.7 (0.6%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE100 62,286 Increased By 371.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 20,938 Increased By 87 (0.42%)
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 0.7%

BR Web Desk Published February 23, 2024 Updated February 23, 2024 03:11pm

Bullish momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it remains keen to work with the new government, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index to gain over 400 points during trading on Friday.

At 3:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,328.24 level, an increase of 413.90 points or 0.67%.

Index-heavy sectors including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL were trading in the green.

The improvement in sentiment comes after the IMF said it looks forward “to working with the new government” of Pakistan.

In a press briefing on Friday, Julie Kozack stated: “During the period of the caretaker government, the authorities have maintained economic stability.

“This has been done through strict adherence to fiscal targets while also protecting the social safety net. It has been done by maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to control inflation and to continue to build up foreign exchange reserves.”

In a key development, Bloomberg News, citing a Pakistani official, reported on Thursday that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year.

The country will seek to negotiate an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, the report said, adding that the talks with the global lender were expected to start in March or April.

On Thursday, PSX witnessed a range-bound session, as investors looked for more clarity on both the political and economic fronts, to settle at 61,914.34 level.

Globally, Asian shares climbed Friday following a day of record highs in Japanese, US and European markets after demand for AI-powering chips drove tech gains.

Investors celebrated on Thursday as bumper profits reported by US chip giant Nvidia, seen as a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom, helped boost Tokyo’s benchmark index past a record high set in 1989.

This is an intra-day update

