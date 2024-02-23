Singapore Jan core inflation at 3.1% y/y

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 3.1% in January on a yearly basis, lower than economists’ forecasts, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - was lower than the 3.6% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and compared with 3.3% seen in December.

Headline inflation in January was up 2.9% from the same month last year, but lower than the 3.8% forecast in the poll.