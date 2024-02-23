AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
Business & Finance

Singapore Jan core inflation at 3.1% y/y

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 10:28am

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 3.1% in January on a yearly basis, lower than economists’ forecasts, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - was lower than the 3.6% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and compared with 3.3% seen in December.

Sri Lanka inflation to reach 5% during Q3-Q4

Headline inflation in January was up 2.9% from the same month last year, but lower than the 3.8% forecast in the poll.

inflation Bank of Singapore Singapore's economy

