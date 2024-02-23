AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-23

Shipping companies exploiting traders?

Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

KPT (Karachi Port Trust) deserves commendation for unearthing an exploitative scam run by certain shipping companies who have been allegedly fleecing traders and hurting the exchequer right under the authorities’ noses.

It turns out that traders have been subject to “exorbitantly high and totally unjust charges” and “overcharging under various heads without any justification”.

And since shipping companies could furnish the KPT chairman with nothing better than “lame excuses” when finally questioned about all this, they’ve now been directed to submit details of their registrations, licenses, relevant laws and any other agreements that might authorise imposing “excessively high charges” within 10 days.

More importantly, this line of questioning might have opened another Pandora’s Box that could rattle a number of ministries in Islamabad. Because the KPT chairman had also sought details of agreements between shipping companies and SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) for remitting dollars outside the country.

That’s to ascertain if said companies are committing the “big offence” of routing foreign exchange outside Pakistan and acting against national interest. If this turns out to be true, it will surely beg investigation.

Stories of corruption in and around the port, especially when it comes to shipping companies and their bad habits, are not new. Neither is the odd headline about some heavyweight in the hierarchy – like the KPT chairman this time – promising to clean the rot.

But the racket that has been exposed this time purportedly involves such blatant misuse of authority to swindle traders that failure to take necessary action and make heads roll could compromise not just the integrity but also the day to day working of the port and deal yet another completely needless blow to the government and the treasury.

Now that the spotlight is on this mess once again, hopefully it will not be too hard to sort it out.

Mehtab Qaimkhani (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade traders KPT Shipping companies

Comments

200 characters

Shipping companies exploiting traders?

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories