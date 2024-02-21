AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
Feb 21, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 01:05pm

Gold prices advanced in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,200 per tola after gaining Rs750 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,500 after an increase of Rs644, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs150 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,048 per ounce, after an increase of $6 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.

Comments

200 characters
Abdul Inam Feb 21, 2024 03:41pm
Can I gets daily gold rates
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

