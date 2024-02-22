AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
DGKC 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 115.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
KOSM 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
PIAA 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.23%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.53%)
SNGP 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (5.69%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish central bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 04:18pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s central bank left its key interest rate steady at 45% on Thursday as expected after last month’s rate hike, but said the policy stance will be tightened if a significant and persistent deterioration in the inflation outlook is anticipated.

The monetary policy meeting came after Fatih Karahan was appointed central bank governor on Feb. 3 following the resignation of Hafize Gaye Erkan, saying she needed to protect her family from what she called a media smear campaign.

The bank has lifted its one-week repo rate by 3,650 points since June, after President Tayyip Erdogan prevailed in May elections and initiated a U-turn towards greater orthodoxy in economic policy.

Turkish unemployment rate dips to 8.8% in December

All 11 economists surveyed by Reuters forecast that the policy rate would be kept steady this month.

Presenting the bank’s quarterly inflation report this month, Karahan said it will maintain a tight policy stance until inflation drops to target, keeping a year-end inflation forecast of 36% despite expectations it might need to rise.

Turkish central bank Turkiye Turkiye’s central bank

Comments

200 characters

Turkish central bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Read more stories