AIRLINK 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-6.73%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.58%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.15%)
DGKC 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-7.33%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.9%)
FFBL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.16%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-10.65%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.01%)
HBL 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-2.95%)
HUBC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.23%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-6.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.15%)
KOSM 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.76%)
MLCF 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-5.6%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-8.22%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.39%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.68%)
SEARL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-7.73%)
SNGP 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.95%)
SSGC 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.12%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.87%)
TRG 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.61%)
UNITY 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-7.25%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.15%)
BR100 6,198 Decreased By -248 (-3.85%)
BR30 21,489 Decreased By -1256.7 (-5.52%)
KSE100 60,842 Decreased By -2101.6 (-3.34%)
KSE30 20,535 Decreased By -753.5 (-3.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish unemployment rate dips to 8.8% in December

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 02:08pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 8.8% in December, official data showed on Monday, edging back towards the lowest level in a decade which it hit in October.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in December rose to 53.5% from 53.0% a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 2.1 percentage points to 24.7%.

Turkiye hikes rates to 45%, says done tightening policy

The unemployment rate fell to 8.5% in October, its lowest level in a decade.

Turkiye Turkish unemployment Turkiye’s GDP Turkiye’s economy

Comments

200 characters

Turkish unemployment rate dips to 8.8% in December

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Oil begins week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

President speaks of criticality of ‘true mandate’

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

Read more stories