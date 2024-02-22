AIRLINK 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.57%)
World

Thai PM plans visa-free travel, concerts to boost tourism

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 11:36am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday his government plans to roll out more measures to boost tourism, including incentives to lure global artists to stimulate Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy.

Speaking at a government forum, he said the tourism industry was expected to grow enormously over the next four years, as it recovers from record lows caused by the pandemic.

Srettha also mentioned musician Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated, sold-out concerts in Singapore next month, saying Thailand should aim for similar events.

Thailand plans to waive visas for more countries

“We can bring A-listers and world-class acts to Thailand.

This must be done,“ he said. He added the government will offer visa-free travel, change the rules on drinking alcohol at concerts, and adjust operating hours of entertainment venues and when alcohol can be sold.

Thailand has waived visas for citizens of China, India and other countries in an effort to attract tourism dollars.

It received about 28 million foreign tourists last year versus a record of nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic, with spending of 1.91 trillion baht.

This year, the government expects about 34-35 million foreign visitors.

