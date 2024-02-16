AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
Feb 16, 2024
World

Thailand plans to waive visas for more countries

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 10:17am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday the government plans to offer visa-free travel to citizens of several more countries.

Thailand has recently waived visas for citizens of China and India to boost tourism, a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy.

The visa-free programme for China has helped stimulate the economy “quite a lot”, he said.

Thailand, China to waive visas for each other’s citizens from March

“Not just for China, we’ll continue to do this with several more countries,” he said without elaborating. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, Thailand received 4.39 million foreign tourist arrivals, up 48% from a year earlier, with China the top source market.

The government expects about 34-35 million foreign visitors this year, up from about 28 million last year.

There were a record of nearly 40 million foreign visitors in pre-pandemic 2019.

China Thailand Thailand tourism Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visa free programme Southeast Asia's second biggest economy

