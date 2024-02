CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures fell on Thursday to their lowest level since November 2020 as speculators bet on further price drop amid ample supply from the United States and South America.

Soybeans hovered near a three-year low reached in the previous session amid pressure from cheap and plentiful Brazilian exports.

Iran’s SLAL tenders for 120,000 T each corn, barley, soymeal, traders say

Wheat fell, with market under pressure from cheap Russian shipments.