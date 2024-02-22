PARTLY FACETIOUS: Don’t compare apples with oranges

“There is one thing I simply cannot understand about transitions.” “Well, transition as in…in…how do I put it in the Land of the Very Pure…why are you laughing?”

“A Land of the Very Pure, in spite of us being ranked 133 out of 180 countries in the corruption perception index last year.”

“What about regional countries? India?”

“I keep telling you don’t compare apples with oranges - we improved from 140 ranking to 133 in one year, so we are moving towards greater purity if you will.”

“I asked for India’s score…what did you say? Don’t mumble.”

“India is ranked in 39th position, but you know Modi probably used the

country’s massive foreign exchange reserves to

bribe Transparency International…”

“Don’t be facetious, what about Nepal…no wait Bangladesh, tell me about Bangladesh?”

“Bangladesh ranked 149 – sixteen places below us.”

“Well, stop crowing, I mean their economy is a lot better than ours at present…”

“Let’s export Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh and then let me see how their economy fares!”

“Dar threat has been defused – he is merely providing logistic support on the say-so of his Samdhi; what about the other revolving finance ministers? Why can’t we export one of those to Bangladesh?”

“You will have to smuggle them inside Bangladesh because I hear their names are on the no-entry list.”

“Don’t understate the relevance of smuggling in our economy - provides jobs to many and oils the wheel of trade, but anyway there are reportedly two of the revolving finance ministers are in the running for the position…”

“Stop, don’t be facetious. Anyway when I talked about transitions I wasn’t referring to gender reassignments but was wondering why The Man Who Must Remain Nameless failed to transition from being much loved captain of the cricket team where one has to be a team player, to prime minister, also a team game given the elections results, but he refuses to play as a team member!”

“Two things, my friend. First, in cricket, you don’t play for the opposite team….”

“Our cricket team does – wickets have been falling nine to the dozen and their bowlers can…”

“The expression is nineteen to the dozen.”

“Nah that’s a tad too many – cricket teams are smaller, anyway I also heard that when he was the captain of the cricket team he decided who would be a member of the national team, not a bunch of non-cricket playing chairmen….”

“In my book, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless was much loved as the captain of the cricket team and is much loved as captain of his party as seen in the recent elections – that’s the commonality.”

“I heard that he is reading many books while in jail, and I would urge him to slow down – I mean, he is reading so fast that there is no one else on the same page…”

“Stop right now.”

