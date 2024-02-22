AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-22

Businessman urges incoming govt to address circular debt issue

Hassan Abbas Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: Ali Alam Qamar, Entrepreneur, industrialist and Director of Flying Group of Industries, highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the newly elected government, emphasizing the critical issue of tackling the over Rs 2 trillion circular debt.

Talking to Business Recorder, Qamar expressed concern over the mounting receivables, urging swift action to address the crisis.

Qamar identified the need to bring key sectors such as retail, real estate, and agriculture into the tax net, in alignment with commitments made to the International Monetary Fund. He underscored the importance of automation in the Federal Board of Revenue to enhance efficiency and revenue collection.

Addressing the looming burden of foreign debt repayment, Qamar proposed strategies to boost exports and alleviate financial strain. He advocated for the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to consolidate receivables from major energy entities, presenting a viable solution to the circular debt issue.

In addressing the energy sector challenges, Qamar emphasized the transition from imported fuel to local coal and renewable energy sources to reduce dependency on costly imports. He commended recent initiatives such as the agreement between K-Electric and Hub Power Company Ltd to utilize local Thar coal for electricity generation.

Furthermore, Qamar stressed the urgency of integrating additional electricity generated under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into the national grid and advocated for the privatization of Distribution Companies (Discos) to curb power theft and minimize losses.

Highlighting the need for collaborative efforts, Qamar proposed a comprehensive charter of economy involving all stakeholders to chart a sustainable economic course for the next decade. He endorsed demonetization as a means to combat counterfeit currency, corruption, and tax evasion while promoting digital payments.

Calling for a revamped industrial policy, Qamar urged for increased access to loans for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and incentivized support for entrepreneurs to foster innovation and drive economic growth. In conclusion, Qamar urged the government to prioritize economic reforms and strategic initiatives to address the formidable challenges ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections circular debt power sector business community new government Flying Group of Industries businessman General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Businessman urges incoming govt to address circular debt issue

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories