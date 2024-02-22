AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Feb 22, 2024
World

Media investigation identifies 45,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

AFP Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

WARSAW: The BBC Russian Service and news outlet Mediazona have confirmed the identity of around 45,000 Russian soldiers who died in Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022.

The issue of military casualties is extremely sensitive in both countries. Russia has banned criticism of the conflict and no official figures have been released since 2022.

“The BBC, together with Mediazona... and a team of volunteers managed to establish the names of 45,123 Russian militaries who died in the war in Ukraine since February 2022,” the report said. It only included the names of soldiers publicly identified in open-source data — mainly obituaries — and warned the real toll may be twice as high.

“Two-thirds of the dead we have identified had no links to the army prior to the invasion: volunteers, mobilised, prisoners and private company recruits,” the BBC’s Russian language service said.

Ukraine Russian soldiers Russia-Ukraine war BBC Russian Service Mediazona Media investigation

