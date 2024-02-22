AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-22

Tokyo stocks close lower

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market. The benchmark Nikkei...
AFP Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 101.45 points, to 38,262.16, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.2 percent, or 5.00 points, to 2,627.30.

The dollar stood at 150.00 yen, unchanged from in New York overnight.

The Tokyo market started trading lower after taking cues from falls on Wall Street, where investors sold shares of chip giant Nvidia ahead of its highly anticipated earnings results. “The market views Nvidia’s earnings as the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management, said.

“Given its significance as the third-largest company by market value and its focus on AI, it could be seen as a trend-setting short-term turning point.” In Japan, too, the market was dragged down by semiconductor-linked stocks like Advantest, which slid 1.97 percent to 6,594 yen.

Among other shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 1.97 percent to 8,370 yen and Sony Group dipped 0.97 percent to 13,185 yen. Toyota was up 0.43 percent to 3,429 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.59 percent to 41,950 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories