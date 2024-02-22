AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
SABS University organizes anti-drug awareness seminar

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

HYDERABAD: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro organized an Empowering Minds: Anti-Drug awareness seminar. Dr. Javed Khilji conducted the seminar and delivered lecture as a campaign against drugs in the campus.

He said that drug abuse or substance abuse refers to the use of certain chemicals for the purpose of creating pleasurable effects on the brain. He said that drug abuse causes peer pressure, physical and sexual abuse, early exposure to drugs and stress which causes health risk stroke, cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, lung diseases, mental disorder and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Javed added that excessive alcohol intake can lead to high blood pressure, heart failure or stroke and it also contributes to cardiomyopathy, a disorder that affects the heart muscle. He said that Injection Drug Use (IDU) can be a direct route of HIV transmission if people share needles, syringes or other injection materials that are contaminated with HIV, however, drinking alcohol and ingesting, smoking, or inhaling drugs are also associated with increased risk for HIV.

Convener Anti-Drug Committee SABS University Fazal Ellahi Khan and Kashif Shahzad also spoke on the occasion whereas large number of faculty members and students attended the seminar.

