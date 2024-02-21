Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Clarity on the political front regarding the formation of a new government bolstered market sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index was up over 1,000 points during the opening hour of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 61,351.53, an increase of 887.29 points or 1.47%. It hit an intra-day high of 61,607.87.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and PSO trading in the green.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note said the buying rally comes “after news that two political parties reached agreement for government formation.”

After several rounds of consultations, the major political parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — Tuesday, reached an agreement to form a coalition government in the Centre. The agreement comes nearly two weeks after general elections were held in the country.

As per reports, the understanding was reached in a meeting of the senior leadership of the two parties, including PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari followed by a joint presser, which was also joined by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other senior leaders of the two parties late on Tuesday.

As per the understanding, Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for the prime minister and Asif Ali Zardari for the office of the president of Pakistan while the cabinet members will be finalised through consultations.

“We, the PPP and PML-N, have achieved the required number and we are in a position to form the government,” Bilawal told the presser.

Globally, Asian stocks eased on Wednesday as diminishing expectations of early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve sapped risk appetite, with investors looking to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s last meeting for clues on the policy outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, was 0.09% lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.21%, having stuttered in the last few days within sight of the all-time high set in 1989.

China stocks were mixed in early trading, a day after the biggest ever reduction in the nation’s benchmark mortgage rate as authorities stepped up efforts to prop up the struggling property market.

On Tuesday, despite initial gains, the PSX ended the trading session on a flat note, with KSE-100 settling at 60,464.24 with a gain of only 4.49 points or 0.01%.

This is an intra-day update