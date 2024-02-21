AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.50 against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 06:33pm

The Pakistani rupee marginally increased against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.5, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee slipped lower to settle at 279.57 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday, reached an agreement to form a coalition government in the Centre.

The understanding was reached in a meeting of the senior leadership of the two parties, including PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari followed by a joint presser, which was also joined by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other senior leaders of the two parties late on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar fell broadly on Wednesday as it tracked a global decline in bond yields.

The greenback slipped below 150 yen in early Asia trade and last bought 149.93 yen, giving the Japanese currency some breathing space having been pinned near a three-month low in previous sessions.

The move lower in the dollar has come on the back of a dip in US Treasury yields in line with its global peers.

The US dollar index steadied at 104.05.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, regained some ground in Asian trade on Wednesday amid concerns over attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and growing expectations that cuts to US interest rates will take longer than thought.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents or 0.3% to $82.58 a barrel by 0721 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 21 cents or 0.3% at $77.25.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 279.50

OFFER                      Rs 279.70

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 13.00 paisa for buying and 12.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 279.80 and 282.44, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 1.06 rupee for buying and 1.02 rupee for selling, closing at 301.12 and 304.02, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1.00 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 76.13 and 76.88, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1.00 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 74.35 and 75.04, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 279.80

OFFER                      Rs 282.44

interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank rupee rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Comments

200 characters

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Oil dips as investors weigh up US rate cut outlook

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June

Read more stories