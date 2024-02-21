KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR10.015 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,655.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR2.905billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 2.846billion), Platinum (PKR 1.383 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.342billion), Silver (PKR 703.649 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 496.614 million), Natural Gas (PKR 170.538million), Japan Equity (PKR 75.235million), Copper (PKR 36.226million), DJ (PKR 21.633million), SP 500 (PKR 18.248million) and Brent (PKR 16.235million).

